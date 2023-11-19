ARTHUR GOLDSTUCK: AI in SA held back by lack of infrastructure
19 November 2023 - 05:32
A new study reveals that only 11% of organisations in South Africa are fully prepared to deploy and leverage artificial intelligence (AI), despite businesses being almost unanimous that there is increased urgency to deploy AI-powered technologies.
According to Cisco’s inaugural AI Readiness Index, due to be released this week, companies here face gaps across six key business pillars: strategy, infrastructure, data, governance, talent and culture...
