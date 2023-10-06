CLYDE RUSSELL: Saudis and Russians carry on juggling with barrels
Opec+ leaders have decided to keep their crude oil production cuts in place for the rest of 2023
06 October 2023 - 05:00
Launceston, Australia — Saudi Arabia and Russia, the de facto leaders of the Opec+ group of oil exporters, have extended their voluntary production cuts to at least the end of 2023, a move that sets up a delicate balancing act for the global crude market.
There is no doubt that by removing about 1.3-million barrels per day (bpd) of output, the Saudis and the Russians have tightened the market and boosted prices...
