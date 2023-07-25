PAUL MATTHEW: Tariffs on chicken imports ahead of the Brics summit not a smart move for SA
Reimposing the tariffs could have far-reaching consequences for SA
Should SA reimpose anti-dumping duties on chicken meat imports from next month the move could create tensions between SA and Brazil, a major supplier of bone-in chicken. The two nations are members of the Brics (Brazil, Russia, India, China, and SA) grouping whose summit SA is hosting next month.
A recent study by the Tutwa Consulting Group for the Association of Meat Importers and Exporters (AMIE) cautions that the reintroduction of the import tariff on chicken meat would not only threaten food security and raise the cost of living for low-income households, but also places at risk SA’s important trade with its key partners...
