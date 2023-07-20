Chicken industry wants antidumping tariffs as suspension lapses
Minister Patel needs to consider whether to protect local poultry industry or cushion struggling consumers
20 July 2023 - 19:07
The chicken industry is calling on trade and industry minister Ebrahim Patel to re-enact dumping duties on certain chicken cuts from five countries in August, following a 12-month suspension of the tariffs.
In August 2022, Patel postponed the imposition of antidumping duties on bone-in chicken from Brazil, Denmark, Ireland, Poland and Spain for a year as there were concerns that additional tariffs would affect the ability of the poor to buy protein. ..
