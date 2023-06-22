Business Day TV talks to Wessel Joubert from Oyster Catcher Investments
One of the most urgent problems humanity has to deal with is securing supplies of fresh drinking water for the world’s population. Globally, 2-billion people, a quarter of the total population, do not have access to safe drinking water and 3.6-billion do not have access to proper sanitation facilities.
SA suffers from water shortages and faces additional challenges with regard to water management. It is ranked the 40th driest country in the world, with fresh water resources under immense pressure. Floods in KwaZulu-Natal destroyed essential water infrastructure in April last year, and as a result of a heatwave water cuts were introduced in Gauteng, which caused sanitation issues. There were also water restrictions in the Eastern Cape as a result of drought...
ELI BELOTSERKOVSKY: How Israel’s water management scheme can help SA
