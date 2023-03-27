The mix of growth worries and concerns of institution stresses could benefit safe-haven proxies such as the bullion, analyst says
That the Reserve Bank’s monetary policy committee must do so in a weak economy is unfortunate
United Manganese of Kalahari, owned partly by a US-sanctioned Russian mogul Viktor Vekselberg, donated R30m to the ruling party in the past two years
The urgency of the security cluster response shows what a difference political will can make
The company says it is well positioned to benefit from continued growth in demand for education in SA and the rest of Africa
The long-term implications are devastating for businesses in the sector, industry body Seifsa warns
Clothing, footwear, textiles & leather chains appear to be less affected than fast-moving consumer goods ones, Stats SA’s January sales show
The country’s crude output and capacity may peak after growth of about 25%, analysts say, falling short of 2027 targets
Considering there are 300 professional players playing overseas, the local performances in the URC aren’t any reason for alarm bells to start ringing
Asthma injection shows promising results among 1,000 smokers with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
CARTOON: Vladimir Putin — war criminal and Brics kingpin
Kremlin uses Belarus as a nuclear hostage, says Ukraine
ANC’s Putin-linked donor locks horns with Sars over R350m tax bill
EXPLAINER: Ramaphosa cannot assure Putin courts will not issue an arrest warrant
Arrest of Putin would be ‘declaration of war’
