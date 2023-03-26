Cubans head to the polls amid worsening economic crisis

World / Americas

26 March 2023
Picture: ALEXANDRE MENEGHINI/REUTERS
Havana — Cubans headed to the polls on Sunday to vote for the 470 legislators who will represent them in the country’s National Assembly in a closely watched election seen as a referendum on the government at a time of deep economic crisis.

Voting centres in the capital Havana opened at 7am and bustled with activity through midday as citizens arrived to cast ballots at the city’s share of more than 23,000 official ballot sites throughout the country.

By 11am, nearly 42% of the country had voted, according to Cuba’s National Electoral Council.

Cuba’s government, saddled by shortages, inflation and growing social unrest, has encouraged unity, calling on citizens to vote together in a broad show of support for the communist leadership.

Ana Lydia Velazquez, a 78-year old retired Havana resident, said message resonated with her.

“I believe all Cubans should go to vote, to help our country improve, and advance,” she said. “We are going through a critical situation and we all have to pitch in.”

Antigovernment forces, primarily off-island in a country that restricts dissident political speech, have said a vote has no real meaning in a one-party system with no formal opposition, labelling the elections a “farce”. Dissident groups have called on Cubans to abstain from voting.

Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel, who voted in his hometown of Santa Clara just after sunrise on Sunday, said citizens would have the last word.

“Some people may put the difficult economic situation ahead of their willingness to vote, but I don’t think it will be a majority,” Diaz-Canel told reporters.

The 470 candidates on Sunday’s paper ballot are vying for 470 open seats. There are no opposition candidates.

A high rate of abstention would not have any immediate impact on the election’s outcome, as the winners of the contest must receive more than half the votes of those who choose to cast ballots.

But political analysts say low turnout would be a sign of deepening discontent with Cuba’s communist-run system. Abstention has been on the rise in Cuba over several elections.

The winning 470 candidates, who serve for five years, will choose the next president of Cuba from among their ranks, further raising the stakes of Sunday’s vote.

The newly elected National Assembly is also due to debate and pass laws that will regulate the press and the right to protest, among other key issues.

Voting closes at 6pm. Results are expected early next week.

Cuba does not allow independent international observers to oversee the country´s elections.

Reuters 

