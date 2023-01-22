Opinion

ANDILE NTINGI: Western Cape provides opportunities for upward social mobility

If the migration of skilled workers to the Western Cape continues, the province could challenge Gauteng’s economic dominance

22 January 2023 - 07:32 Andile Ntingi

In most societies car ownership symbolises one’s wealth or social standing. If you are moving up the social ladder, the first telltale sign is the acquisition of a vehicle, signalling rising purchasing power or income.

In the past five years I have noticed that the Western Cape economy is increasingly providing upward social mobility for skilled workers and educated professionals. When in my home province, the Eastern Cape, usually around the Christmas or Easter holidays, I see many cars with Western Cape registration plates...

