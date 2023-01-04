Opinion

MDUDUZI MBADA: Gauteng Ethics Advisory Council champions institutionalised integrity in government

A round-table session with heads of key institutions reaffirms the province’s commitment to fighting corruption and promoting good governance

04 January 2023 - 10:26 Mduduzi Mbada

On December 2 last year, the Gauteng Ethics Advisory Council (GEAC), a civil society-led body under Dr Terence Nombembe, convened a round-table session to discuss how best to advise the premier and the executive council on institutionalising integrity across the Gauteng city region.

The GEAC comprises men and women of high integrity who have distinguished themselves as being beyond reproach, including Nombembe, Fay Mukaddam, Smangaliso Mkhatshwa, Thulisile Madonsela, Natasja Holtzhausen, Puseletso Madumise, Deon Rossouw, Claudelle von Eck, Zanele Sabela, David Lewis and Martle Keyter...

