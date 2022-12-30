Township backrooms are a source of serious cash

Investors are going into 2023 with a cautious mindset, prepared for more rate hikes and expecting recessions around the globe.
SA’s offshore marine resource biomass is well managed, and most stocks have been stable for the past 50 years.
The legislation aims to bring SA’s existing counterterrorism law into line with international best practice
Lack of faith in options reflected in the hopes of voters that multiparty alliances will do the trick
Income during the entertainment group’s half-year period was hampered by the floods in KwaZulu-Natal and a strike in Mpumalanga
Economists said they expect tightening lending standards to dampen growth trends even more in the coming months
Nato chief Stoltenberg says Russia’s President Vladimir Putin must be shown he will not take control of Ukraine
Pele died in hospital in Sao Paulo on Thursday at the age of 82
Company faces high court lawsuit accusing it of amplifying incitement to violence after killing of academic
Though backrooms aren’t a new phenomenon in SA, usage has changed from mainly being a family member to paying tenants, enabling owners to supplement their income as demand outstrips supply in some locations.
With growing urbanisation and people moving to cities to find employment, backrooms remain, for many, the most accessible and affordable accommodation. Such space in areas like Soweto and Cosmo City that are near economic hubs and public transport are highly sought after...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Township backrooms are a source of serious cash
Digital platform Roomsta is connecting landlords with growing numbers of young professionals and people moving to cities in need of accommodation
Though backrooms aren’t a new phenomenon in SA, usage has changed from mainly being a family member to paying tenants, enabling owners to supplement their income as demand outstrips supply in some locations.
With growing urbanisation and people moving to cities to find employment, backrooms remain, for many, the most accessible and affordable accommodation. Such space in areas like Soweto and Cosmo City that are near economic hubs and public transport are highly sought after...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.