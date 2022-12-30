Companies / Property

Township backrooms are a source of serious cash

Digital platform Roomsta is connecting landlords with growing numbers of young professionals and people moving to cities in need of accommodation

30 December 2022 - 06:30 Denise Mhlanga

Though backrooms aren’t a new phenomenon in SA, usage has changed from mainly being a family member to paying tenants, enabling owners to supplement their income as demand outstrips supply in some locations.

With growing urbanisation and people moving to cities to find employment, backrooms remain, for many, the most accessible and affordable accommodation. Such space in areas like Soweto and Cosmo City that are near economic hubs and public transport are highly sought after...

