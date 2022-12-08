MARC PRIVETT: Businesses must tackle the hard truths of employee expectations

Market data including bonds and fuel prices
Powerful forces are trying to hoodwink SA into an expensive mistake
All the news, views and analysis
Opposition MPs will vote in favour of the section 89 Phala Phala report proceeding to the next step in parliament
Another question mark over accounting practices as new investigative report uncovers a second fictitious loan
People likely to lose work in shift away from coal-fired power stations to renewables are not being prepared for the imminent changes
Sector optimistic about festive season with high visitor numbers expected in KwaZulu-Natal and Cape Town
Legislators vote 101-6 with 10 abstentions to remove Castillo from office for reasons of ‘permanent moral incapacity’
Matter is being taken to Fifa after club says he never signed for them
Many plugged-in devices and appliances are using power even when they are not turned on
Covid-19’s effects will undoubtedly be felt for decades to come. Almost everything and everyone has been affected, including the employment landscape for employers and employees.
As we continue moving into the “new normal”, it’s essential that business owners and managers take cognisance of the shift in priorities across skill and employee bases. We recently completed a research survey with more than 15,000 survey respondents, and have identified strong trends coming through from employed individuals in SA.
About 66% were employed (46.95% full time, 19.05% on contract or part-time), with the remaining 34% unemployed. The gender split was 62.25% female, 37.31% male and 0.44% nonbinary, and the ages ranged from Generation Z (under 25) at 14.34%, Generation Y or “Millennials” (25—42) at 65.73%, Generation X (43—60) at 18.19% and Baby Boomers (60+) at 1.74%.
Coming from all nine provinces, they are employed in a comprehensive and diverse range of job sectors. And they confirmed what we all know: what worked before 2020 is no longer the desired status quo. The data highlighted that businesses have to make significant changes to the way in which they view, and work with, their employees, or they will lose them.
The first change is that of the mindset of “everyone who is employed in SA is lucky to have a job”. The landscape has permanently shifted, and employees demand more. They are more willing to resign, more active in looking for other jobs while employed, and are also taking advantage of the new ways of working the pandemic has given us.
Business owners or managers who ignore this run the risk of losing their talent to the “Great Resignation”. This term, coined by Dr Anthony Klotz and now globally recognised, refers to “an ongoing economic trend in which employees have resigned voluntarily from their jobs en masse, beginning in early 2021.”
There are many reasons for this trend, but it appears the desire for flexibility, greater quality of life, improved work-life balance, relocation to less urbanised or congested geographies, stress and burnout are all causes. SA’s high unemployment rate may more than likely preclude this trend from having as great an impact locally as for example in the US, but local reports indicate that it still cannot be ignored.
Taking root among our professional and highly skilled sectors, the effect of this trend on the local market is further worsened by the mass exit of SA skills to other countries. This means business owners and managers need to ensure maximum alignment with employees, together with an openness to embrace change and a shift in traditional models. This is no longer a luxury for management to think about; it is a necessity to attract and retain talent.
In a Simplify.hr report, the overwhelming majority of employed respondents (62.5%) indicated that they preferred working entirely from home (20.07%) or a hybrid environment (42.08%). Almost 70% of respondents indicated that they would change their jobs based solely on this.
So yes, there are challenges associated with remote working for employers and employees, but it is becoming increasingly obvious that business must solve these challenges to retain their talent and attract job seekers. While challenges range from higher security risk, lack of insight into employee activity, distractions, team-building difficulties, lack of employee self-service tools, time management, isolation and reduced supervision, technology continues to evolve.
From intuitive recruitment software available to help businesses find, manage and recruit quality hires, through to developments in hardware and software solutions, including those focused on remote workflow demands and security, the technology exists. Businesses will have to start considering how to invest in the type of infrastructure needed to provide more flexibility for staff.
Remuneration is another key issue. We all know how the cost of living has risen, and that businesses are trying to recover from the past couple of years. Salaries have been cut, stayed static or risen minimally. But employees don’t care. They have to live, and remuneration has become a key dissatisfaction point for them.
The research data shows that more than 5,000 of the respondents are dissatisfied with their salaries and are actively looking for other jobs or would be open to other jobs if approached. Interestingly, of that total more than half are from lower, mid, or senior management. This indicates that we’re reaching a dangerous threshold in companies of employee dissatisfaction to the point of top management personnel resigning.
So, while economic challenges affecting SA businesses are real, so is the level of employee dissatisfaction at what they are earning. Businesses need to start having transparent conversations with their employees, or risk losing them.
While challenges to businesses are big, they are not insurmountable. I believe businesses need to really understand what their employees want and then open channels of dialogue about what is realistic and what can be implemented.
To survive in this “new normal”, businesses must start working with employees to rebuild themselves, our economy and workplaces.
• Privett is GM at Simplify.hr.
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
MARC PRIVETT: Businesses must tackle the hard truths of employee expectations
Economic challenges affecting SA companies are real, but so is employee dissatisfaction with what they are paid
Covid-19’s effects will undoubtedly be felt for decades to come. Almost everything and everyone has been affected, including the employment landscape for employers and employees.
As we continue moving into the “new normal”, it’s essential that business owners and managers take cognisance of the shift in priorities across skill and employee bases. We recently completed a research survey with more than 15,000 survey respondents, and have identified strong trends coming through from employed individuals in SA.
About 66% were employed (46.95% full time, 19.05% on contract or part-time), with the remaining 34% unemployed. The gender split was 62.25% female, 37.31% male and 0.44% nonbinary, and the ages ranged from Generation Z (under 25) at 14.34%, Generation Y or “Millennials” (25—42) at 65.73%, Generation X (43—60) at 18.19% and Baby Boomers (60+) at 1.74%.
Coming from all nine provinces, they are employed in a comprehensive and diverse range of job sectors. And they confirmed what we all know: what worked before 2020 is no longer the desired status quo. The data highlighted that businesses have to make significant changes to the way in which they view, and work with, their employees, or they will lose them.
The first change is that of the mindset of “everyone who is employed in SA is lucky to have a job”. The landscape has permanently shifted, and employees demand more. They are more willing to resign, more active in looking for other jobs while employed, and are also taking advantage of the new ways of working the pandemic has given us.
Business owners or managers who ignore this run the risk of losing their talent to the “Great Resignation”. This term, coined by Dr Anthony Klotz and now globally recognised, refers to “an ongoing economic trend in which employees have resigned voluntarily from their jobs en masse, beginning in early 2021.”
There are many reasons for this trend, but it appears the desire for flexibility, greater quality of life, improved work-life balance, relocation to less urbanised or congested geographies, stress and burnout are all causes. SA’s high unemployment rate may more than likely preclude this trend from having as great an impact locally as for example in the US, but local reports indicate that it still cannot be ignored.
Taking root among our professional and highly skilled sectors, the effect of this trend on the local market is further worsened by the mass exit of SA skills to other countries. This means business owners and managers need to ensure maximum alignment with employees, together with an openness to embrace change and a shift in traditional models. This is no longer a luxury for management to think about; it is a necessity to attract and retain talent.
In a Simplify.hr report, the overwhelming majority of employed respondents (62.5%) indicated that they preferred working entirely from home (20.07%) or a hybrid environment (42.08%). Almost 70% of respondents indicated that they would change their jobs based solely on this.
So yes, there are challenges associated with remote working for employers and employees, but it is becoming increasingly obvious that business must solve these challenges to retain their talent and attract job seekers. While challenges range from higher security risk, lack of insight into employee activity, distractions, team-building difficulties, lack of employee self-service tools, time management, isolation and reduced supervision, technology continues to evolve.
From intuitive recruitment software available to help businesses find, manage and recruit quality hires, through to developments in hardware and software solutions, including those focused on remote workflow demands and security, the technology exists. Businesses will have to start considering how to invest in the type of infrastructure needed to provide more flexibility for staff.
Remuneration is another key issue. We all know how the cost of living has risen, and that businesses are trying to recover from the past couple of years. Salaries have been cut, stayed static or risen minimally. But employees don’t care. They have to live, and remuneration has become a key dissatisfaction point for them.
The research data shows that more than 5,000 of the respondents are dissatisfied with their salaries and are actively looking for other jobs or would be open to other jobs if approached. Interestingly, of that total more than half are from lower, mid, or senior management. This indicates that we’re reaching a dangerous threshold in companies of employee dissatisfaction to the point of top management personnel resigning.
So, while economic challenges affecting SA businesses are real, so is the level of employee dissatisfaction at what they are earning. Businesses need to start having transparent conversations with their employees, or risk losing them.
While challenges to businesses are big, they are not insurmountable. I believe businesses need to really understand what their employees want and then open channels of dialogue about what is realistic and what can be implemented.
To survive in this “new normal”, businesses must start working with employees to rebuild themselves, our economy and workplaces.
• Privett is GM at Simplify.hr.
Twitter CEO Musk says user sign-ups at all-time high
Bank regulator ‘thinks Telkom chair Moloko has too much on his plate’
Agri SA calls for pay rises below inflation as sector battles to remain viable
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Motor firms press government over new energy vehicles policy
Steel industry calls for removal of import tariffs
Waste pickers likely to suffer under scrap metal export ban
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.