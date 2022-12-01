National

Steel industry calls for removal of import tariffs

SA steel makers bemoan scant supply and high prices of steel

01 December 2022 - 20:10 Michelle Gumede

SA’s steel industry is up in arms over the continued tariff protections provided to floundering ArcelorMittal SA (AMSA), accusing the department of trade, industry & competition of collusion with the steel giant at the expense of downstream players.

This comes as AMSA, which is reportedly failing to supply enough steel to the local market according to its customers, is lobbying the government for further protection by way of a 41% duty on certain steel products...

