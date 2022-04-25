NEWS ANALYSIS: SA’s food producers squeezed on all sides
It is proving challenging to recover higher input costs through price increases
25 April 2022 - 05:00
The average South African eats less in winter as they spend more on heating, which is a frightening statistic but explains why food producer stocks are performing poorly.
Independent financial analyst Anthony Clark, who has covered food stocks for years, says there is generally a decline in food sales in winter. “It has been that way for decades in SA.”..
