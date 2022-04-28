Red-hot inflation may light a fire under Reserve Bank
Producer inflation accelerates to 11.9% as rand at R16/$ weakens for ninth consecutive day
28 April 2022 - 12:39
UPDATED 28 April 2022 - 23:33
A surge in producer prices by the most since at least 2013 has heightened the inflation risks facing SA’s economy, whose already fragile recovery may now face an increased pace of interest rate hikes.
SA’s producer price index (PPI), which measures changes in the prices of goods bought and sold by manufacturers, climbed 11.9% in March, the most since the series began in 2013, Stats SA data showed on Thursday. That reading was a huge percentage point more than the 10.7% consensus of economists surveyed by Bloomberg...
