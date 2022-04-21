Opinion / Columnists HILARY JOFFE: How SA is surfing the global tidal wave as many nations flounder With emerging markets stressed out, investors are casting an eye on our relative strengths B L Premium

There is something pleasantly bizarre about the situation SA finds itself in. It seems more in favour with international investors than it has been for a while.

That’s despite floods, load-shedding, collapsing port and rail systems and record unemployment at home. And it’s despite doom and gloom abroad. This narrative, emerging from this week’s IMF spring meetings, has been relentlessly negative, with the IMF cutting growth and hiking inflation forecasts...