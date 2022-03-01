CARTOON: Fence-sitting on Ukraine

Metal edges lower after Russian and Ukrainian officials held the first round of ceasefire talks overnight, dampening demand for the safe-haven asset
The EU, UK and Switzerland are showing little sign of softening their opposition to change
Majola is the first permanent director-general of the agency since Arthur Fraser left in 2018
The new minimum wage of R23.19 an hour will take effect on Tuesday
The group has put its Australian division, almost half of its revenue, into business rescue, suffering hefty writedowns as a result
The group says platinum group metal pricing improved in early 2022, as auto production supply chain constraints eased
Michael Avery and guests discuss the trend of deal making in SA
Suspension linked to widening economic and trade sanctions against aggressor Russia
It might be thanks to the Proteas’ siege mentality: they believe they're fighting their administrators too
In this extract from ‘Beyond Bitcoin’, the authors see something transformative happening in banking
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
