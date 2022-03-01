Opinion

CARTOON: Fence-sitting on Ukraine

01 March 2022 - 05:00 Brandan Reynolds
Presidency again fails to censure Russia as Putin puts nuclear force on high alert

Gungubele repeats president’s call for a UN-mediated solution to Russia’s invasion
Ukraine solidarity protests spread across Europe

Tens of thousands across Europe march in protest against Russia invasion of Ukraine
AU leaders alarmed at reports Africans prevented from fleeing Ukraine

Macky Sall  and Moussa Faki Mahamat warn that if Africans are being singled out it’s in breach of international law
Many civilians feared dead as Russian artillery attacks Kharkiv residential areas

Ukraine’s second-largest city bombarded during ceasefire talks, which end with no breakthrough
Germany defence spending: Scholz moves to arm Ukraine

Country seen as discarding decades of reluctance linked to its role in the 20th century’s bloodiest conflicts
Neutral Swiss adopt EU sanctions against Russia in break with past

Measures, including freezing assets of those involved in the invasion of Ukraine, come after Switzerland faced pressure to side with the West against ...
