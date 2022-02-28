World / Africa

AU leaders alarmed at reports Africans prevented from fleeing Ukraine

28 February 2022 - 22:58 Bate Felix
People from the Middle East and African nations warm up around a fire at the Polish-Ukrainian border crossing, February 28 2022. Picture: OMAR MARQUES/GETTY IMAGES
People from the Middle East and African nations warm up around a fire at the Polish-Ukrainian border crossing, February 28 2022. Picture: OMAR MARQUES/GETTY IMAGES

Dakar  — The  AU said on Monday that it was disturbed by reports that African citizens in Ukraine are being refused the right to cross borders to safety as they try to flee the conflict in Ukraine.

Thousands of African and other foreign nationals, particularly students, have been scrambling to leave Ukraine following Russia's invasion.

But as hundreds of thousands throng to Ukraine’s borders, overwhelming authorities in neighbouring countries, reports have emerged that Africans are being treated differently and sometimes prevented from leaving.

Several have shared videos and testimonies on social media, denouncing discrimination at train stations and border posts. Reuters has not been able to authenticate the videos.

“Reports that Africans are singled out for unacceptable dissimilar treatment would be shockingly racist and in breach international law,” AU chair, Senegal President Macky Sall, and Moussa Faki Mahamat, head of AU Commission, said in a joint statement.

The statement added that all people have the right to cross international borders during conflict, and should enjoy the same rights to cross to safety from the conflict in Ukraine, notwithstanding their nationality or racial identity.

Reuters

