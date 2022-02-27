Presidency again fails to censure Russia as Putin puts nuclear force on high alert
Gungubele repeats president’s call for a UN-mediated solution to Russia’s invasion
27 February 2022 - 19:51
The presidency again stopped short of calling for the withdrawal of Russian troops from Ukraine or sanctions against Russia on Sunday, even as Russian President Vladimir Putin raised the stakes yet further by ordering his military command to put nuclear-armed forces on high alert.
Minister in the presidency Mondli Gungubele reiterated President Cyril Ramaphosa’s call last week for a UN-mediated solution to Russia’s invasion...
