CARTOON: On a knife-edge

Fresh diplomatic efforts to resolve the Ukraine crisis provided some relief from supply concerns that have kept oil prices near $100 a barrel
New job reservation laws are unlikely to lead to the level of job creation the governing ANC envisages
Period between the first and second Pfizer shots has been halved, from 42 days to 21 days
The suspended ANC secretary-general heads to court on Monday over multimillion-rand asbestos fraud in the Free State
Company didn’t declare a dividend, citing economic uncertainty and efforts to rebuild the business
Though viewed by critics as protectionism it is a pillar of the government’s plan to revive distressed local industries
Ek wants to be at the forefront of Europe’s early-stage tech scene and is hunting for ways to make an impact on the broader sphere of innovation
Case is a bellwether for wind power in the oil-dependent nation, which needs to supplement vast hydropower resources if it wants to reduce emissions
IOC head declares the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics officially closed
Having gone through immeasurable pain and loss, what choice do we have but to forge on towards the life we know we can live?
