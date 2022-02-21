Opinion

CARTOON: On a knife-edge

21 February 2022 - 05:00 Brandan Reynolds
Monday, February 21 2022

Russia and Belarus crank up pressure on Ukraine with extended drills

Step has been taken regarding ‘the increase in military activity near the external borders’
World
20 hours ago

Fears mount Ukraine shelling a precursor to Russian invasion

Biden says invasion imminent as Ukraine and pro-Russian rebels give conflicting accounts of shelling across the front line in Donbass
World
3 days ago

CLIVE CROOK: What Ukraine can learn from Finland

The main thing is that Ukraine wants to be seen as an independent sovereign nation, not a Russian appendage
Opinion
6 days ago

ISMAIL LAGARDIEN: War drums around Ukraine and the US empire by invitation

Washington’s footprint across the globe is larger than the British empire at its biggest, writes Ismael Lagardien
Opinion
5 days ago

EDITORIAL: As Ukraine tensions simmer, markets remain on the boil

While a Russian invasion would hit food and oil prices, SA needs to keep a keen eye on interest rates
Opinion
1 week ago
