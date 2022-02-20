National Ramaphosa upbeat after talks with Germany on IP waiver for Covid-19 vaccines President met German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on the sidelines of AU-EU summit in Brussels B L Premium

President Cyril Ramaphosa expressed optimism after a face-to-face meeting with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz renewed negotiations on the stalled attempt by SA and other developing countries to secure an intellectual property waiver for Covid-19 vaccines.

Ramaphosa met Scholz on the sidelines of the sixth AU-EU summit in Brussels on Friday, where he sought to link the issue with the broader relationship between the EU and the continent, where the bloc’s influence has waned with the emergence of China as a key source of funding and investment...