Ramaphosa upbeat after talks with Germany on IP waiver for Covid-19 vaccines
President met German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on the sidelines of AU-EU summit in Brussels
20 February 2022 - 23:52
President Cyril Ramaphosa expressed optimism after a face-to-face meeting with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz renewed negotiations on the stalled attempt by SA and other developing countries to secure an intellectual property waiver for Covid-19 vaccines.
Ramaphosa met Scholz on the sidelines of the sixth AU-EU summit in Brussels on Friday, where he sought to link the issue with the broader relationship between the EU and the continent, where the bloc’s influence has waned with the emergence of China as a key source of funding and investment...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now