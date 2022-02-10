EDITORIAL: As Ukraine tensions simmer, markets remain on the boil
Could the western nations and Russia really be so careless as to allow their dispute over Ukraine to result in a full-blown war?
It’s hard to imagine that they would sleepwalk into what would be the world’s biggest conflict since World War 2. What’s without doubt is that it would result in thousands of deaths, displacements and economic disruption for Europe and beyond...
