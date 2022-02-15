Opinion / Columnists ISMAIL LAGARDIEN: War drums around Ukraine and the US empire by invitation Washington’s footprint across the globe is larger than the British empire at its biggest B L Premium

As the world watches and waits for the Europeans to go to war again, it’s worth reflecting on “the West’s” historical temptation to control the world. I wish to put forward the argument that the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (Nato) is an important jewel in the crown of US dominance, empire or hegemony — whichever way one chooses to describe it...

Shortly after the collapse of Soviet communism I spent a brief period at the Supreme Headquarters of the Allied Powers in Europe (Shape), the command centre of Nato in Brussels. Several discussions under way as to whether Nato should be dissolved, since there was no longer a Soviet threat...