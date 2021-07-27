CARTOON: Ramaphosa’s long-game gamble

Metal trades in tight range with markets wary of Federal Reserve tapering monetary support
I would prefer his faction to prevail, but that outcome won’t be decided by how much love I tweet about him
Nehawu declines to sign wage deal, but other parties make up a majority
Speculation is growing of a cabinet reshuffle which is likely to lead to a major shake-up of the security cluster of ministries
Liberty Two Degree CEO Amelia Beattie talks to Business Day TV about the company’s recovery from the effects of Covid-19
Michael Avery and his panel of experts debate the new social grant and how this will be funded.
AfCFTA aims to grow intra-African trade by more than 50%
Agreement formally ends mission in Iraq by the end of 2021 after more than 18 years there
And it is not over yet
Saudi Arabia’s future as an oil superpower is all about control and Abdulaziz bin Salman wants to make sure of it
