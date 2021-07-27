Opinion

CARTOON: Ramaphosa’s long-game gamble

27 July 2021 - 05:00 brandan reynolds
Tuesday, July 27 2021
Tuesday, July 27 2021

Ramaphosa brings back R350 grant and offers support to business

At least 9.5-million unemployed people will benefit
National
1 day ago

Little evidence that SA politicians understand their role in service delivery

The probability is low that the recent looting and violence will jolt the bureaucracy out of its lethargy
Opinion
16 hours ago

LUKANYO MNYANDA: It’s all good not to let a crisis go to waste, but will SA learn the right lessons this time?

Could recent events be a catalyst to a different approach, especially with obvious weaknesses in the security cluster?
Opinion
1 day ago

WILLIAM GUMEDE: After this crisis, SA needs something new

Last week’s mayhem was a violent end to the monopoly that the ANC has held over SA’s politics. It’s time for something new
Features
5 days ago

EDITORIAL: Inept defence minister shows Ramaphosa’s cabinet isn’t fit for purpose

Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula’s contradiction of the president means he can’t afford to put off a much-needed reshuffle for much longer
Opinion
6 days ago
Monday, July 26 2021
Monday, July 26 2021
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Game theory poser faces justices in Jacob Zuma’s ...
Opinion
2.
CAROL PATON: Basic income grant is laden with ...
Opinion / Columnists
3.
DUMA GQUBULE: State can easily afford a ...
Opinion / Columnists
4.
BUSI MAVUSO: State must play its part in helping ...
Opinion / Columnists
5.
ALLAN SECCOMBE: Will the ANC ever listen? Don’t ...
Opinion / Columnists

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.