WILLIAM GUMEDE: After this crisis, SA needs something new Last week's mayhem was a violent end to the monopoly that the ANC has held over SA's politics. It's time for something new

The ANC has become the greatest risk to SA’s growth, social peace and inclusive nationhood. We often talk about a "failed state", in the context of a total collapse of a government at all spheres. But thanks to the ANC, we can now correctly talk about a "failed party".

SA’s governing party has failed at every level imaginable. This has plunged national departments, provincial governments, municipalities and state-owned entities into failure too...