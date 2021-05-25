Let the lie of Africa being ‘the Dark Continent’ stop here now

One of the many Africa-related stereotypes that annoys me most is the one referring to this region as the Dark Continent. It is one of the biggest misconceptions the West has come up with, allegedly because Africa wouldn’t have a history, culture, civilisation or sophistication. It is a lie that continues to shape people’s opinions about this part of the world, and it needs to stop.

Just because conventional history books seldom speak about Africa’s glorious, fascinating and eclectic past doesn’t mean its past is a blank page. This continent’s history is much more than slavery and colonisation. For instance, it features dozens of great leaders and powerful civilisations that can be compared to the Romans, Greeks and Mayans.

Take the Axum Empire in Ethiopia, which rose to power when Europe was in the throes of a Christian revolution, or the Mali Empire, which dominated West Africa between the 13th and 16th centuries and flourished under Mansa Musa. Valued at $400bn, he is still regarded as the wealthiest man ever to live.

I haven’t even mentioned Great Zimbabwe, nor the Empire of Mutapa. Ruled by King Mutato, born around 1440 some 11 years after Henry VI was crowned King of England, this kingdom encompassed what is now known as Zimbabwe, Zambia, Mozambique and SA north of the Vaal River. The region harboured hundreds of gold mines, with its people — including many Vakarang invaders from the north — being some of the finest metalwork artists.

The story goes that King Mutato wanted to unite all people living in his empire and form a united and impenetrable front against enemies. He succeeded, but with his death his kingdom started to crumble.

There is more. The field of mathematics is, for instance, firmly rooted in our continent’s prehistory. It may even have originated here: the oldest mathematical tool, the Lebombo Bone, was after all found in Eswatini’s Lebombo Mountains. It dates back 37,000 years, the same era when the Ancient Egyptians started using division, multiplication, fractions and geometric formulas to calculate the surface area and volume of shapes.

Oh, and let’s not forget that the earliest known surgery was performed in Egypt around 2750 BCE, and that Africans were trading with Asian counterparts long before the Europeans did.

So no, Africa was and is far from a place of darkness. Despite its challenges and struggles it has always been a region of growth, potential, progress, opportunity and innovation — with young people sitting in the drivers’ seat. King Mutato himself was, after all, in his late 20s when he rose to power.

From Nigeria and Zimbabwe to Kenya, Liberia and our own country, young men and women are busy turning their bright and innovative ideas into viable businesses that are smashing stereotypes and boundaries, making money, creating jobs, attracting investment, and changing Africa for the better.

Take Gregory Rockson, Daniel Shoukimas and James Finucane from Ghana. In 2013, they founded mPharma to improve people’s access to affordable, high-quality medications. Last year, the health tech start-up raised $17m in investment, a year after it purchased Kenya’s second-largest pharmacy group.

Nigerian powerhouse Oluwayimika Angel Adelaja is another inspiration that should fill us with pride as she is involved in fighting food insecurity in her country. Her businesses, We Farm Africa and Fresh Direct Produce, revolve on erecting stackable container farms that reduce the stress on and demand for land, use less water, and produce 15 times higher product yield.

SA too is brimming with tenancy, grit and talent. Thandeka Nombanjinji-Nzama from Soweto was in her early 20s when she started her own construction company, Mbokodo Building. Besides projects to the value of more than R200m, she is making the construction sector in our country more diverse and inclusive.

And so the list continues. At Afrika Tikkun we come across talented, driven, and out-of-the-box-thinking young people on a daily basis, individuals who refuse to settle for anything else than success, despite their often-unimaginable tough circumstances. Together, they are lighting up this continent and changing the narrative, helping the world realise that Africa is a bright, not a dark, continent. May that lie stop with us.

• Lubner is CEO of Afrika Tikkun Group, which was founded in 1994 by the late chief rabbi Cyril Harris and philanthropist/businessman Dr Bertie Lubner to meet the holistic development needs of children in disadvantaged communities.