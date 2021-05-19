Disparity in markets creates chances for bottom-up stock-pickers

In his 1986 letter to shareholders Warren Buffett famously spoke of being fearful when others are greedy, and greedy when others are fearful. These words are as true now as they were then, and for the same reason: human emotion.

Much like a contagious disease, greed and fear can rapidly spread through the investment community, dominating decisions regardless of the underlying value on offer. The past year provides an apt example.

A little more than a year ago, at midnight on March 26, 2020, SA went into its first Covid-19-related lockdown. At that point no-one knew how long the virus would be with us, or of the social, human and economic impact. Fear and uncertainty were heightened, and this reflected in the equity market. The FTSE/JSE all share index (Alsi) began 2020 offering what appeared to be attractive valuations, and yet by end-March it had declined 21.4% more as fear spread.

In many respects we are no closer now to knowing when life will return to normal (if ever), but sentiment in markets has changed materially. Those who stayed invested or were fortunate enough to have capital to deploy and be greedy, have been healthily rewarded. From end-March 2020 to end-April 2021 the Alsi returned 55.5%, including reinvested dividends. In US dollars those returns are even greater at more than 90%, as the rand has strengthened from R17.86/$ to below R14.50/$ over this period. Cumulatively, since end-December 2019 the Alsi has delivered a 22.2% return.

It is hard to believe the market in SA is up over the 16 months given all that has transpired. It is perhaps harder still to believe that we continue to see significant value in a number of JSE-listed equities and are excited about the prospects for future returns.

The Alsi’s absolute performance over the 16 months masks the individual performance of a number of shares, which have fared far worse than the market overall. There has been substantial disparity in the returns in certain sectors and within individual shares. Platinum group metal companies have continued to rally materially, while four of the largest shares on the SA market — Naspers, BHP, Anglo and Richemont — are all up over 39% over the 16 months.

More perplexing

In contrast, a number of domestic-focused businesses, such as the banks and insurers, remain materially below their December 2019 share prices. Standard Bank’s share price is down almost 30%, while Old Mutual is down more than 35%. As their financial performance has been materially affected by the economic situation, one could argue the decline in their share prices is justified, but it is equally important to ask to what degree their businesses are temporarily affected by the current economic environment or permanently impaired.

Perhaps more perplexing, the share price of a company such as British American Tobacco (BTI), which came into 2020 trading on an undemanding earnings multiple of 10 times and actually grew earnings and paid down debt during the pandemic, has declined more than 10%. The actual return to shareholders of BTI has been closer to break even over the 16 months in question, but that is the result of the very healthy dividend it paid and continues to pay.

We are not blind to the risks in SA and the high likelihood of a slow, uncertain and drawn-out economic recovery. We are also not blind to the risks of traditional cigarette volumes globally continuing to decline. However, we do see substantial value in many of the sectors that remain depressed, and believe the current disparity in markets is creating an opportunity for bottom-up stock-pickers such as ourselves to generate meaningful returns.

As always, it is a question of price. How much am I paying? How large is my margin of safety? And to what degree am I being compensated for the downside risks? In the short term, sentiment can move a company’s share price materially, but over the long term it is the free cash flow a company generates, and either reinvests or returns to shareholders through dividends, that will drive its investment returns.

At times it can be extremely hard to forecast the future cash flow a company will generate accurately, particularly when one is trying to look into the future 10, 15 or 20 years from now. One way to protect yourself against that uncertain future is to pay a sufficiently low price for that company now.

It is difficult not to be swayed by current events, but at the very least you should be aware that if the outlook and news are positive it may already be in the share price. Similarly for bad news. There are some buckets of the market that seem priced for perfection, while other buckets seem priced as if the current depressed environment they are experiencing will only continue to deteriorate. Then there are buckets in which company earnings have proven remarkably resilient yet the share prices remain depressed, often because they are in industries that are unsexy or the sector is now out of favour.

It is in these latter two buckets that we prefer to do our fishing.

• Kutisker-Jacobson is fund manager at Allan Gray.