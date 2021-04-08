Opinion

CARTOON: Jacob Zuma ‘rethinks’ constitution

08 April 2021 - 05:00 brandan reynolds
Thursday, April 8 2021
Thursday, April 8 2021

Jacob Zuma slams ANC for not protecting him in recent years

He further spoke against party officials who sought to convince him to appear before the state capture commission
National
2 days ago

PETER BRUCE: Everything but Ramaphosa’s hold on power is falling apart

From Eskom and SAA to Postbank, the disasters don’t seem to cause a bump in the president’s ride
Opinion
12 hours ago

READ IN FULL: Jacob Zuma on ANC top 6 meeting

The former president has accused the ruling party of abandoning him as he faced backlash
Opinion
1 day ago

NEWS ANALYSIS: Jacob Zuma lashes out at judiciary as his options run out

The former president has upped the ante in his attacks on the Constitutional Court as he faces the possibility of going to jail
National
1 week ago

Ace Magashule refuses to back down on radical transformation

ANC secretary-general says wealth of this country must always be in the hands of the majority
National
12 hours ago
Wednesday, April 7 2021
Wednesday, April 7 2021

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
PETER BRUCE: Everything but Ramaphosa’s hold on ...
Opinion / Columnists
2.
MOELETSI MBEKI: Nationalist rule keeps SA’s ...
Opinion
3.
MIKE TEKE: South 32/Seriti deal is about taking a ...
Opinion
4.
NEWS FROM THE FUTURE: Suez Canal closed forever
Opinion / Columnists
5.
ISMAIL LAGARDIEN: We need knowledge production, ...
Opinion / Columnists

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.