Economy Public private partnerships ‘key’ to lifting infrastructure investment BL PREMIUM

The key to lifting SA’s falling levels of investment in infrastructure is to boost public private partnerships, says a report published by Business Leadership SA.

Though infrastructure investment is viewed by all economic stakeholders as key to SA’s economic recovery and is a top priority of the government’s growth strategy, investment volumes are falling. The report, compiled by consultancy Intellidex, seeks to identify the causes of the investment malaise and propose solutions...