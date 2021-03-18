If the purpose of doing business isn’t for the good, is it any good?

Friedman, on the other hand, takes the view that managers have been employed to deploy the resources of shareholders with the goal of generating the highest returns for them, and this is what they know best. “I share Adam Smith’s scepticism about the benefits that can be expected from those who [are] affected to trade for the public good”. In other words, managers can best contribute to the public good by focusing on making profits that will, in the long run, benefit all in society through taxation by government.

One of the criticisms leveled at such a rigid view is that the preoccupation with stockholder value has, in some cases, led to business scandals. Freeman asserts that “it has become common wisdom to increase shareholder value and many companies have instituted complex incentive compensation plans aimed at aligning the interests of executives with the interests of shareholders”, but he goes on to say, “Indeed, all of the recent scandals ... are in part due to executives trying to increase shareholder value”.

The case that comes to mind in the SA context, following in the footsteps of Steinhoff, is that of Tongaat Hulett, in which senior executives engaged in fraudulent accounting to inflate profits. The motive appears to have been to increase the share value and, in the process, financiers were misled and the executives gained huge bonuses and benefits.

In the past decade SA has not been short of corporate scandals involving large corporations and audit firms. To what extent can the actions of those who have been implicated in these scandals be attributed to the embrace of the dominant value in the economic system in general and business in particular, which is the pursuit of individual wealth?

The other substantive attack on the stockholder theory, again by Freeman, is the objection based on how the stockholder conception of the executive’s role has not kept abreast with important developments in the world of business, including the area of law. Freeman points out that “in actual fact, the clarity of putting shareholders’ interests first, above [those] of customers’, employees’ and communities’, flies in the face of the reality of law”.

The law has advanced in areas such as consumer protection, the labour market and the protection of the environment in ways that force businesses to take into account the interests of all relevant groups.

Fifty years back, when Friedman wrote his article, it was apparent that, based on his strongly held belief in the single purpose of business, he never considered an alternative scenario in which the shareholder model would, with the passage of time, gain ground. Given this mindset, he could not have foreseen that in the second decade of the 21st century, 181 CEOs of the top US companies that constitute the business roundtable would meet to issue a statement on a radically revised purpose of business, namely to promote an economy that serves all Americans.

The important role stockholder theory has played in the historical development of corporations has to be recognised and acknowledged. However, its limitations have become glaring with changing times. The stakeholder theory, put in practice through specific and concrete actions by big business, is an idea whose time has come, necessitated by real business challenges in an ever-evolving and complex global political economy and based on a sound theory of shared value.

It is high time that, like Ackerman, organised business in SA comes out loud and clear on the question of the purpose of business, particularly in the context of our history, growing inequalities and poverty.

• Tsengiwe, a former chief commissioner of SA’s International Trade Administration Commission, writes in his personal capacity.