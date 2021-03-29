Economy

WATCH: This is how SA can lift investment in infrastructure

BLSA’s chair, Nonkululeko Nyembezi, talks to Business Day TV about how SA can boost investment in infrastructure

29 March 2021 - 07:08 Business Day TV
Nonkululeko Nyembezi-Heita. Picture: RUSSELL ROBERTS
Nonkululeko Nyembezi-Heita. Picture: RUSSELL ROBERTS

Business Leadership SA has launched a report on solutions to boost infrastructure investment and to improve investment rates towards the 30% target set by the National Development Plan.

Business Day TV's Alishia Seckam unpacked the report in detail with BLSA’s chair, Nonkululeko Nyembezi.

Or listen to the full audio:

Pension funds offer benefits to infrastructure and asset owners

Pioneers Canada and Australia hold lessons for SA as Treasury starts talks with the savings industry
Opinion
4 days ago

Netcare hits back after raid on hospital

Netcare and Lesotho’s private-public partnership model was once heralded as an example of financing health infrastructure on the continent
Companies
4 days ago

Infrastructure development holds sway over other strategies for post-lockdown recovery

Consideration is now whether government should emphasise capital formation or institutional functionality to drive the infrastructure consensus
Opinion
5 days ago

More than R30bn to be raised by TCTA in 2021 for water projects

The authority responsible for raising funds for the Lesotho Highlands Water Project (LHWP) and other major bulk water infrastructure projects in SA ...
National
5 days ago

