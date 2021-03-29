News Leader
WATCH: This is how SA can lift investment in infrastructure
BLSA’s chair, Nonkululeko Nyembezi, talks to Business Day TV about how SA can boost investment in infrastructure
29 March 2021 - 07:08
Business Leadership SA has launched a report on solutions to boost infrastructure investment and to improve investment rates towards the 30% target set by the National Development Plan.
Business Day TV's Alishia Seckam unpacked the report in detail with BLSA’s chair, Nonkululeko Nyembezi.
Or listen to the full audio:
