Creating new cities is the way to drive SA’s socioeconomic growth

SA continues to grapple with low economic growth, which has resulted in worsening levels of unemployment, poverty and inequality. Since the 2008/2009 global financial crisis, the World Bank reports that SA’s economic growth rates have generally been on a downward trend, with the exception of the relative recovery the country experienced from 2010 to 2013.

The Covid-19 pandemic has further worsened SA’s economic fortunes, with demand and supply shocks that have negatively affected the global economy. In 2020 alone, SA’s economy contracted at an unprecedented rate of 7.2%. The unemployment rate now stands at 32.5%, with young people being the most negatively affected. Many small and medium enterprises have had to close down, while the majority of those still in operation are facing dire circumstances.

President Cyril Ramaphosa, appreciating the global and domestic economic outlook, has engaged all social partners on an economic reconstruction and recovery plan. The Black Business Council (BBC) has responded to the president’s call to action for all of us to contribute to rebuilding our economy. In his state of the nation address (Sona), the president highlighted the importance of economic growth for job creation and poverty reduction. He reminded all citizens that without growth there will be no decent employment opportunities, and without jobs there will be no meaningful improvement of the lives of our citizens.

The BBC has always held the view that industrial growth is a key catalyst for socioeconomic transformation in SA. It is therefore critical that SA’s industrial policy framework promotes sustainable industrial manufacturing opportunities as well as localisation. This is essential in creating a conducive environment for private-sector investment, a key growth driver.

All social partners agree that government policies should help crowd in much-needed investment and capabilities to grow a strong and sustainable industrial economy. Policy certainty cannot be underestimated in creating an attractive investment climate.

Related to the weakness of economic activity are the structural constraints in the SA economy. These structural challenges include the high concentration of the economy, policy uncertainty, spatial development, poorly performing state-owned enterprises (SOEs), the high dependency on low-value raw material exports and the importation of finished goods, a declining manufacturing sector, high data costs and high wages.

I am of the view that structural economic reforms are a prerequisite for the recovery of the SA economy.

The government’s focus on reforming ailing SOEs is a welcome development. The country must position SOEs as key drivers of socioeconomic transformation. However, it must be understood by all South Africans that this is not possible if these institutions are weak and heavily reliant on fiscal bailouts. In this regard, the transformation of the balance sheets of these SOEs is an urgent task. To achieve this, competent leadership must be at the helm of these institutions.