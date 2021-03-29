Opinion / Columnists BUSI MAVUSO: Report shows how SA can repair sclerotic infrastructure delivery The goal should be to enable the private sector to play its role with minimum impediments BL PREMIUM

More than a decade has passed since the last infrastructure-led boom in the SA economy, one fuelled by the need to prepare for the Fifa World Cup and to urgently begin expanding our electricity generation capacity.

In the years since we’ve had much slower growth. Probes of anticompetitive behaviour in those boom years and the resultant fines weakened many of the largest construction giants, but what really crippled the industry was exceptionally low order books given the lack of infrastructure projects and a low-growth economy...