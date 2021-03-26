Economy

WATCH: SA Reserve Bank stands pat on rates

Absa senior economist Peter Worthington shares his view on the Bank's decision to keep the interest rate at 3.5%

26 March 2021 - 07:46 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/UFUK ZIVANA
Picture: 123RF/UFUK ZIVANA

The Reserve Bank has maintained its benchmark interest rate at 3.5%. Governor Lesetja Kganyago said the decision was unanimous, as the monetary policy committee anticipated a rise in inflation.

Business Day TV's Alishia Seckam spoke to Peter Worthington, senior economist at Absa, for his view on the decision.

