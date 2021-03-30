Household spending plunged more in 2020 than in global financial crisis
Reserve Bank bulletin paints a bleak picture of the effect of the Covid-19 lockdown
30 March 2021 - 12:58
UPDATED 30 March 2021 - 18:54
The Reserve Bank’s quarterly bulletin makes for grim reading, painting a bleak picture of the effect of the Covid-19 pandemic and the ensuing lockdown on the economy, which led to a collapse in household spending more than double that seen during the financial crisis a decade ago.
Real final consumption expenditure by households contracted 5.4% in 2020, the March bulletin released on Tuesday shows. This was more than the contraction in 2009 and compared with a 1% increase in 2019. The drop compares with average increases of 3.2% per annum over the previous 20 years...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now