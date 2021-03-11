Prioritising SAA over students is a poor state spending choice

In recent days SA has been in the grip of student protests. As in previous years, the protests are driven by questions over funding and fees. This unrest reminds of the #FeesMustFall movement of a few years ago.

The protest at the University of SA (Unisa) focuses on the decision of the department of higher education and training to limit the institution’s intake of new students. New students qualify under certain conditions for funding from the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS).

In limiting the intake of students, higher education and science minister Blade Nzimande said that the NSFAS received insufficient funding for the 2021 academic year. This should come as no surprise, as the government’s fiscal position is being squeezed from all sides.

SA is on the edge of fiscal cliff, with civil service remuneration, social grant payments and interest on government debt absorbing an ever-growing percentage of government revenue. This leaves nothing but hard choices when it comes to government expenditure priorities.

The student protest at Wits University has focused on the exclusion from registration of students with historic debt. This is a challenging matter, as universities require funds to pay their staff and cover other expenditure. No university can simply allow student debt to continue to increase indefinitely or its feasibility as an institution will be jeopardised.

The NSFAS is clearly in no financial position to assume responsibility for the historic debt of students. From the experience at Unisa, it is clear that NSFAS resources are under immense pressure.

The student protests raise questions about the rights of students and prospective students in staking a claim to the revenue of the government. These questions deal with difficult choices, such as the right to education, the right to clean water, the right to housing, and the likes.

All economists know that government finances are a matter of priorities and choices. Governments simply do not have unlimited resources. After all, life is about choices and consequences.

By implication, protesting students claim that their right to education takes preference over other basic human rights. In the final analysis, the aim of their project is to put pressure on the government to divert expenditure from other priorities to education.

This raises the issue of government’s spending priorities during the extended period of subdued economic growth over the previous decade. SA’s economic growth rate has been below the population growth rate for many years, implying that per capita income in SA declined.

In this difficult period, the government made bad choices in its spending priorities, particularly in terms of state-owned enterprises (SOEs) such as Denel and SAA. These SOEs received numerous bailouts and other forms of financial assistance from the government, amounting to billions of rand.

In the case of SAA, the airline clearly became a vanity project. ANC politicians stated that they feel proud when boarding SAA planes at international airports. This is not a sound argument to retain an airline that bleeds taxpayers dry.

The answer to protesting students and prospective students demanding more funding from the government is a simple one, of which the ANC government should take ownership: “But we have an airline.”

SAA serves as evidence of bad decision-making by the government. Perhaps protesting students should be offered flights on SAA, rather than an education.

• Rossouw is a professor at the Wits Business School, University of the Witwatersrand.