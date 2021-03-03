National

After funding was denied, some members of Denel’s board quit, official says

‘When [funding] was not forthcoming, they felt that they could not stay on,’ Kgathatso Tlhakudi says

03 March 2021 - 14:11 Alexander Winning
A Denel company logo at the entrance of their business divisions in Pretoria. Picture: REUTERS/SIPHIWE SIBEKO

A series of resignations from the board of directors of state-owned defence company Denel is linked to funding not being made available in the government’s 2021 budget, a senior official told Reuters on Wednesday.

“There were expectations from the board that there will be funding made available in the budget speech,” said Kgathatso Tlhakudi, director-general of the department of public enterprises. “When that was not forthcoming, they felt that they could not stay on.”

Denel, which makes military equipment for SA's armed forces and for export, has faced a liquidity crunch aggravated by the Covid-19 pandemic. In the 2021 budget presented in parliament last week, the Treasury did not allocate it new bailout funds.

Tlhakudi added in an interview that the department, the main ministry responsible for Denel, believed the company had peripheral assets that could be sold off before agreeing to strategic equity partnerships.

“Let's aim for the low-hanging fruit before we aim for that equity partnership process. There are peripheral assets that can be disposed of, dispose of those, we can't want to go to the core of the business when there are noncore assets that can be gotten rid of,” he said.

Denel was “nowhere near” entering a form of local bankruptcy protection called business rescue despite its liquidity problems, Tlhakudi said, citing the experience of another state company, SAA.

“Our experience with SAA shows we need to tread carefully in that direction,” he said.

Reuters

Crisis deepens at Denel as chair Monhla Hlahla resigns

Company remains mum as two board members, including the chair, quit amid poor results
National
5 days ago

Struggle continues over SAA while Eskom limps on life support

Eskom is allocated R31.7bn in the budget while SAA asks for an additional R3.5bn
National
1 week ago

Mboweni’s budget: 12 items on the wishlist

Striking the right balance between providing relief and improving the fiscal prognosis of the country will be imperative in today’s budget
Opinion
1 week ago

