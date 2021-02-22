National / Education Budget axe falls on new NSFAS student aid for key disciplines Education among the worst hit by austerity BL PREMIUM

The government’s bursary scheme for poor students is to halt funding for new students in a wide range of programmes in 2021, including teaching, nursing and engineering, the fund’s CEO has warned universities.

In a circular sent out to universities, Andile Nongogo, the CEO of the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS), stated that the list of funded qualifications was being reviewed...