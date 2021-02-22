Budget axe falls on new NSFAS student aid for key disciplines
Education among the worst hit by austerity
22 February 2021 - 05:10
The government’s bursary scheme for poor students is to halt funding for new students in a wide range of programmes in 2021, including teaching, nursing and engineering, the fund’s CEO has warned universities.
In a circular sent out to universities, Andile Nongogo, the CEO of the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS), stated that the list of funded qualifications was being reviewed...
