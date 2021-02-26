CARTOON: Daft critical skill list

Treasury note yield rises above S&P 500 dividend yield as investors bet on US recovery
Government makes right move to lure investors but limitation on assessed losses could cripple some companies
Pfizer commits to 600,000 doses, says Zweli Mkhize, bringing the total to 1.1-million, and health-care workers remain first in line
Party says disallowing political programmes and activities is undemocratic and irrational
Nersa gives nod for company to build a 40MW solar plant at South Deep Mine
The Treasury has forecast growth of 3.3% this year, after negative growth of 7.2% for 2020
Logicalis vice-president for global business development Mick McNeil joins Business Day Spotlight from Ireland to discuss tech trends
Measures are needed to avert a 'dangerous and permanent divergence in the global economy', says US treasury secretary
SA’s most decorated team want to make the stadium feel like home but are equally eager to tap into the commercial opportunities it offers
South South is a platform that aims to redress an imbalance in the art world and to provide an alternative art history
