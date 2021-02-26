Opinion

CARTOON: Daft critical skill list

26 February 2021 - 05:00 brandan reynolds
Thousands to face visa renewal hurdles after being cut from critical skills list

New bill looks set to create serious challenges for skilled foreigners already working in SA
CAROL PATON: ANC policy on immigration perverse from top to bottom

Foreigners at the bottom end of the labour market have a lower rate of unemployment
Getting it done, not spun, is what matters

Turning talk of structural reform into reality is essential for SA to raise its growth potential
No welcome sign for immigrants in draft critical skills list

Ramaphosa meets his deadline to release 'critical skills list' draft
Jobs catastrophe will take years to fix, says economist

Drop in number of employed people amid Covid-19 pandemic was almost 1.4-million while jobless rate rose to 32.5%
