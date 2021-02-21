South Africans can hold the government accountable with a new, living document

Reams of paper can be written on each of the indicators included in the report, and many of the experts who worked with us have dedicated their careers to these issues. Drawing from their knowledge, we were able to craft the document in a format that is accessible to all and easy to interpret. This is vital because achieving the objectives of the NDP requires a concerted effort by all South Africans.

The government plays a crucial role in creating a policy environment that instills confidence, but SA’s development journey is not only up to them. It requires all South Africans to buy into Vision 2030: if you are constructing a new building, it asks that you factor in the environmental cost of carbon emissions. If you are part of the police force, it asks that you act in a way that instills confidence in the institution. It asks of us to buy local if we are in the position to do so. If you are in school, it asks that you give your best. It asks of us to pay our municipal tariffs and to keep municipalities accountable to the towns and cities they serve. It asks for the best effort from business to make employment-based insurance affordable to employees.

Few things are as gratifying as working towards a goal and seeing things tick up. Our intention is to annually update the NDP assessment report so that South Africans have a better mechanism with which to hold ourselves and, importantly, the government accountable. We will maintain it as a living document that can become part of the conscience of South Africans, for the general public and public servants alike.

Economic growth is often a self-fulfilling prophecy: if consumers and business believe the future looks rosy, they spend and invest. This creates a demand for goods, services and jobs. However, if the future is clouded by policy uncertainty, bad governance, poor service delivery and corruption, consumers and business hold on to their money, reinforcing a downward spiral. This is largely what characterised many of the years since 2012, but it does not have to define the next nine years. We hope the NDP assessment report will help improve accountability in government and across all spheres of society on our journey to 2030.

• Helanya Fourie is senior economist at and Prof Johann Kirsten director of the Bureau for Economic Research, Stellenbosch University.