Expropriation Bill
Bill gives clarity on expropriation of land
Certainty on land rights is critical as SA strives to rebuild the battered economy
12 October 2020 - 05:10
A new Expropriation Bill, published on Friday, has made clear the circumstances under which property can be expropriated and, where appropriate, that compensation for expropriation can be zero.
The newly gazetted Expropriation Bill sets out exactly under which scenarios it would be just and equitable for no compensation to be paid when land is expropriated in the public interest. The bill will now enter the parliamentary process before becoming law.
