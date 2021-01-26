Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Expropriation is antithesis of a market-led economy

Xi Jinping’s Davos speech shows even China sees markets as compatible with its socialist system

26 January 2021 - 15:54
Chinese President Xi Jinping. Picture: REUTERS
Chinese President Xi Jinping. Picture: REUTERS

Expropriation without compensation is the antithesis of a market economy. I trust the ANC will take note of a major speech by Chinese President Xi Jinping at a virtual Davos conference on January 25, when he argued for a strong, sustainable, inclusive — and market-led — world economy.

China therefore sees markets as compatible with its socialist system. As China is the world’s most successful economy, it follows that there is no position anywhere on the capitalist-socialist spectrum where markets should fall away. Clearly, China does not regard expropriation without compensation as belonging in a revolutionary repertoire.

Willem Cronje
Cape Town

LETTER Dump taxes, go with rates

Rates on land use a much more equitable and rational way to build public coffers than tax on income
Opinion
6 days ago

LETTER: A nexus for black Africans

We should build networks to increase capital rather than rely on the government
Opinion
6 days ago

LETTER: Approach of medical schemes panel is dodgy

Focusing on the processes of case investigation would provide a more useful report
Opinion
6 days ago

LETTER: Palestine controls its own health-care system

Israel cannot just walk into the West Bank and take over the health-care function, as Business Day should know
Opinion
6 days ago

LETTER: Don’t blame high tides for lack of water

In Shelley Beach, as in Ethekwini, a disinterested civil service doesn’t care about the lack of water
Opinion
1 week ago

