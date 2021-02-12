Does a political party without whippery lack a conscience?

Whips generally work behind the scenes to ensure parliament functions. They deal primarily with the internal operation of political parties, mainly in caucuses and other party structures. So obscure are whips that they fail to get a mention in our constitution. According to these authors, the history of the SA National Party, published in five volumes and covering a large area of SA political history, does not contain a single reference to party whips.

In the US parties apparently exercise little control over the votes of individual legislators, who are almost free to vote as they wish. It is believed that most votes in the US can be considered free votes. However, the reality is a little different. In 2001, Democrat representative James Traficant was stripped of his seniority and committee assignments when he voted for a Republican to be the speaker of the House of Representatives.

Similarly, when the House Republican leadership decided not to whip votes against the second impeachment of Donald Trump, now under way, Liz Cheney, the third highest ranking Republican, who supports Trump’s impeachment, referred to the matter as a vote of conscience. The storming of the citadel of the world’s oldest democracy, aided and abetted by Trump himself, which was watched with amazement by the world, has given new meaning to the conscience vote in the US.

Only a possible five out of 50 Republican legislators have thus far found their conscience.

Napier and Labuschagne also deal with votes of no confidence. They believe that, in recent decades, governments have come to regard any vote, even on issues of minor detail, as a vote of no confidence and any defeat must be either reversed or lead to the government resigning or dissolving parliament. The role of whips is crucial to avert such events from taking place, with a three-line whip and with no room for conscience.

In 2013, the DA had to confront its policy stance on redressing apartheid’s legacy. Lindiwe Mazibuko, the party’s parliamentary leader, no doubt moved by her own political consciousness and the deleterious impact apartheid wreaked on the African, coloured and Indian populations, voted in favour of the Employment Equity Amendment Bill because it was the right thing to do — to give greater demographic representation in the workplace.

Mazibuko had to recant because the DA did not support racial quotas. In fact, the party went further and expressed its opposition to introducing punitive measures for companies that failed to comply with BEE regulations.

In December 2017, at its national conference, the ANC proposed that its chief whip should be chief whip of parliament instead of the current system in which each party has a chief whip and line whips in charge of its MPs. The rationale was that the national and provincial legislatures are a critical instrument of advancing people’s power and fast-tracking the transformation of society.

The key role of the legislature, the ANC believes, is to exercise oversight over the executive, facilitate public involvement in its work, and pass legislation to transform society and change the status quo. The oversight role is to ensure accountability and compliance, as well as to instil a developmental approach to the state.

Such a shift would have given ANC MPs more latitude to exercise a free or conscience vote in line with a Constitutional Court decision made a few months earlier that MPs had an obligation to uphold the constitution in terms of their oath of office and decide matters in accordance with their conscience and not be beholden to the party line.

John Steenhuizen, the DA’s chief whip at the time, was opposed to any change in parliament’s current whippery system. According to him, “to do away with the system would do great harm to the parliamentary process. It will be another step to hollowing out parliament’s ability to hold the executive accountable”,

Four years later, the state-capture commission laments that, if MPs had followed the constitution and their consciences, state capture could have been averted. The DA is in full chorus and, like a typical Western movie, the ANC are the bad guys. How the wheel turns.

The ideal situation would be to strike the right balance between MPs toeing the party line in a Westminster style parliament with a whippery system, allegiance to their constitutional obligation, and giving MPs more freedom with their vote to give expression to their conscience. In the final analysis, the people must win.

• Naidoo is ANC legal adviser.