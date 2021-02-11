Opinion / Columnists TONY LEON: Ramaphosa is failing in his duty to protect the constitution BL PREMIUM

I was in New York the day after the November 2004 US presidential election. George W Bush’s re-election — by a far wider margin than the polls had predicted — was of immediate interest. However, it was a column by Pullitzer prize-winning journalist Nicholas Kristof, published that day in the New York Times, that set out for the ages, and polities everywhere, an essential truth.

Headlined “Living poor, voting rich”, he noted: “One of the Republican Party’s major successes of the past few decades has been to persuade many of the working poor to vote tax breaks for billionaires.”..