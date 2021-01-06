GARETH VAN ONSELEN: The state of the DA
The real value of the DA to most commentators, given the nature of the game, is to provide political capital for a far grander conflict
06 January 2021 - 06:16
The DA is enduring a particularly hard time on Twitter, the largely evidence-free echo chamber where political brands are evaluated against the feelings of prominent individuals and definitively pronounced upon.
Thus, as ever, one must be particularly careful in weighing the value of those feelings against the real world. Typically there exists a substantial gulf between the two...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now