How the private sector is dealing with corruption

The first phase of the project is a research process that interrogates companies’ existing anti-corruption approaches. To guide the research, the NBI has developed a benchmarking tool that assesses private-sector approaches based on indicators related to anti-corruption interventions.

The second phase of the project is research that takes forward the 2016 transparency in corporate reporting report. The work is undertaken by Corruption Watch (the SA chapter of Transparency International) and the Overseas Development Institute (ODI), in partnership with the NBI.

The results of this work will underpin the development of an open-source training platform. This work is also one of the commitments made by business at the presidential jobs summit.

The NBI recently used the tool to assess 50 of the largest companies on the JSE. Like other studies evaluating large corporates, the companies were not picked to reach industry-wide conclusions, but to explore performance against existing ethics and anti-corruption approaches.

Data was collected based on publicly available information. Our analysis revealed that 42% of the companies evaluated reported having an anti-corruption policy. There are very low ethics officer appointments across most of the companies. The whistle-blowing reports, hotlines and tip-offs seem to be well endorsed — however, only 16 of the 50 companies reported that senior management reviews and tracks whistle-blowing cases.

A key finding was that 80% of the sample had been publicly named in unethical scandals in the past five years. This observation is concerning as it amplifies a wide trust deficit between the private sector and society. Five of the top 10 companies had had unethical practices or dilemmas reported and only one of the bottom 10 companies in the overall index was not implicated in unethical practices or dilemmas.

This study highlights the need to move beyond compliance towards a private sector that understands its integral responsibility to society through operating ethically.

In listed companies, it is mandatory to appoint a company secretary and most large companies invest heavily in compliance, but the appointment of ethics officers should be prioritised. The HR department’s interactions with the workforce can be used to reinforce an ethical company culture and give guidance about common beliefs, practices, and traditions. HR can also provide counselling for any psychological support whistle-blowers may require.

Ultimately, the greatest guarantee of an ethical company is the tone set by the board and management in driving a zero-tolerance approach to unethical or corrupt business practices. A values-based approach is fundamental to creating and promoting an ethical culture. However, our study shows that some organisations do not articulate their values, nor demonstrate how values are integrated in their strategy and activities.

We consider this a shortcoming that is imperative to address. Organisational values are the invisible hand that drives behaviour.

• Yawitch is CEO of the National Business Initiative (NBI). This article first appeared in the 23rd edition of the Trialogue Business in Society Handbook, which can be found on the NBI website.