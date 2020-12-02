Opinion / Letters

LETTER: The E-word and M-word are most encouraging

Ministers referring to ethics and merit bodes well for the government

02 December 2020 - 16:09
Picture: 123RF/OLIVIER LE MOAL
Picture: 123RF/OLIVIER LE MOAL

Recent admissions by the ministers of defence and justice reveal worrying declines  in the functioning of their departments. As usual, more money is seen as a remedy. But there is a heartening change of tone. For the first time in our national debate, the “E-word” — ethics — is being used.

Both ministers pointed to a lack of ethical behaviour in their departments. This new theme was endorsed in the ANC’s discussion document prepared for the ensuing national general council meeting. Besides the E-word (“ethical decay”) the “M-word” was — unusually — uttered: there was “no culture of meritocracy in government”.

This is good news. An emphasis on ethics and merit has been missing from our national debate. Perhaps we can look forward to more of  this healing process amid the gloom?

Willem Cronje
Via e-mail

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an e-mail with your comments. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Send your letter by e-mail to letters@businesslive.co.za. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime phone number.

Zondo will not recuse himself as state capture inquiry chair

Deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo has dismissed former president Jacob Zuma’s bid to have the judge recuse himself as chair of the state capture ...
National
1 week ago

NEWS ANALYSIS: Public protector clears Magashule of ethics violations

Busisiwe Mkhwebane says former Free State premier did not mislead the legislature, as alleged by the DA
National
2 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Red lights are flashing over Russian dealings ...
Opinion
2.
EDITORIAL: Time for the ANC to openly dump its ...
Opinion / Editorials
3.
GARETH VAN ONSELEN: The pious hypocrisy of Trevor ...
Opinion / Columnists
4.
EDITORIAL: Pitso reaches for the stars
Opinion / Editorials
5.
CLAIRE BISSEKER: The five big lessons SA needs to ...
Opinion / Columnists

Related Articles

GARETH VAN ONSELEN: The pious hypocrisy of Trevor Manuel

Opinion / Columnists

Questions directors need to ask themselves about corruption

Opinion

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.