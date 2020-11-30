National Cosatu puts pressure on Ramaphosa over delayed corruption legislation The key alliance partner wants the Political Party Funding Act, among other legal instruments, to be put into operation BL PREMIUM

ANC alliance partner Cosatu is putting pressure on President Cyril Ramaphosa to ensure the implementation of legislation enacted to help fight corruption, warning that delays would lead to a constitutional crisis.

Cosatu was the first ANC-aligned structure to endorse Ramaphosa as president of the ANC, and is a critical part of the ruling party’s election machinery as it helps to mobilise voters. The Political Party Funding Act is one of the pieces of legislation over which Cosatu has raised concerns, because despite having become law in January 2019 it has not yet been implemented...