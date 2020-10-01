Note to advertisers (and consumers): be mindful of the code of advertising practice

Rather, the ARB seeks to ensure that competitors do not gain an unfair advantage over one another by misleading consumers by making untrue or unsubstantiated claims about their products and services, or disparaging competing products, all of which are not prohibited by the Competition Act and therefore cannot be adjudicated by the competition regulators.

So the ARB and its code fulfil a complementary function to the regulation of market conduct under the Competition Act.

To that end, the code generally requires advertising that is legal, decent, honest and truthful. The code accordingly prohibits advertising that is likely to mislead consumers and, indeed, encourages advertisers to “hold in their possession, documentary evidence … to support all claims that are capable of objective substantiation” before publishing any ad.

Whether any ad is misleading and in breach of the code is ultimately a value judgment by the ARB on a case-by-case basis, taking into account the “probable impact of the advertisement as a whole upon those that are likely to see or hear [the advertisement]”, the surrounding circumstances, the language, the relevant public or social sensitivity to the issues explored in the ad, whether or not it is aimed at children, the ARB’s own experience and previous decisions.

Of course, another key factor considered by the ARB is the nature of the products being advertised. In that regard, the appendices to the code provide specific rules and guidance on misleading ads for specific products and product categories (appendix B, for example, applies to cosmetics, while appendix J applies to food and beverages).

That said, irrespective of the products being advertised, our experience in dealing with matters before the ARB shows that it is advisable as a general policy for advertisers to always consider at the outset the context within which consumers are most likely encounter an ad (whether it is for radio, tv, in a pamphlet, in-store promotional advertising, billboard-based or the product package itself), and whether any claims made in the ad may, when viewed within the ordinary context in which it is seen, are likely to mislead the hypothetical reasonable consumer about any aspect of the product.

It is through the lens of the hypothetical reasonable consumer that the ARB will review the ad in making a determination as to whether it is misleading or ambiguous.

DStv Now

The ARB recently held that a claim that appeared on the DStv website that its DStv Now web and mobile apps allowed consumers to “Watch … DStv online anywhere, anytime at no additional cost” was misleading insofar as the ad suggested that the app is accessible from anywhere in the world, which was found to not be factually accurate. In coming to this decision, the majority of the ARB directorate considered the fact that users of apps and other “online” services will, in the modern context, understand these services to be global or international in nature, and therefore be accessible from anywhere.

The implication being, therefore, that it was incumbent on DStv to highlight to the consumer the limitation in its service, having regard to the times.

Where any ambiguities may arise from anything that is said or implied by visuals in the ad, clear, clearly visible and intelligible disclaimers are key to removing the ambiguity. This was the case for Spec-Savers, which successfully defended a visual ad in September 2019 when it claimed that it was “SA’s most popular optometrists” and added disclaimers to indicate to consumers the claim was only correct insofar as Spec-Savers had been the recipient of certain awards in which the competitors were also contestants.

It is also important for advertisers to have in their possession proof of any objectively verifiable claims that are made in advertising any product. While advertisers are not always called on to provide this proof, it is useful to have this in hand as an ad cannot simultaneously be true and misleading. Of course, the language or image used is important in determining whether the claim made accurately reflects the studies or tests that support it.

Flame grilled?

A lack of substantiation or proof by Burger King of the fact that its patties are flame grilled over an open flame as depicted in a 2019 TV ad proved fatal to its defence of the ad. It became apparent from the submissions that Burger King’s patties only came into some contact with flames during the course of a gas grilling process, not the open flame depicted in its ad. We should note that Burger King did not consent to the ARB’s jurisdiction but engaged in the process before the ARB in any case.

The ARB found the ad not to be substantiated by the submissions before it insofar as the flame grilled patties were concerned and advised its members not to accept the ad in its current format.

Advertisers should strive to strike a balance between highlighting product benefits that differentiate it from competitors and truthfully informing consumers of the actual product qualities.

All this said, the ARB will consider each case on its own merits taking into account the context applicable to each advertisement. Any other measures taken by an advertiser to ensure that a message is clearly communicated to consumers, including clear, visible disclaimers where required, will be taken into account.

• Altini is partner, and Morapi an associate, at Herbert Smith Freehills.