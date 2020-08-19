Can we create the SA we want to live in after Covid-19?
SA’s historical imbalances have not disappeared so we need a clear national purpose to define future economic strategies
Since Cyril Ramaphosa ascended to the presidency of SA two years ago, the country has seen a wide range of economic and political developments, both positive and negative. In some cases reforms have partially borne fruit, but in other cases the country’s economic performance has deteriorated significantly and will continue to do so (at least in the short term) as the country grapples with a sudden and unpredictable health crisis.
Many of the deeds have evidently not matched the words and promises. And there are whirlpools on both sides, not on one side only. If SA is to move ahead into a post-virus era and prosper, then political idealism, ideology and power rivalry must be constructively balanced with sound economic judgment and policy coherence.
There is general agreement that SA has reached a defining fork in the road and that a clear sense of economic direction is now urgently needed. This was acknowledged in the 2020 state of the nation address and the 2020 budget, and has become even more apparent in the face of a major health crisis.
In a throwback to the landmark work of futurologist Clem Sunter, the main policy choices SA now faces are, again, putting the economy on the “high road” or the “low road” into the future. A successful macro-economic policy that enables the country to take the high road should contain three key elements: efficiency, stability and consistency.
But the domestic and global circumstances in which major policy decisions must be taken are, at present, considerably tougher, and the margin for error in policymaking much smaller, than in years gone by. Today, too, sovereign-debt ratings and the need to avoid a “debt trap” feature much more prominently on SA’s policy dashboard and have become vital considerations in the country’s economic steersmanship.
Finding a way back to positive investment status must also now be on the national agenda.
And now, in SA’s already complex economic melting pot, there is Covid-19. Having wreaked havoc in global markets, it is negatively impacting individual countries, including SA, where it is damaging both lives and livelihoods. At a time when there is such widespread economic uncertainty, not only in SA but throughout the world, it is difficult to offer reliable views on the global or domestic economic outlook.
We must not forget what ‘the long walk to freedom’ entailed or where the aspirations in our widely praised constitution came from
Suffice to say that the severity of the damage caused by the virus and the raft of measures required to cope with it should not be underestimated.
So what more must be done? How does SA now best fix its economic future?
Despite the weak preconditions in the SA economy, we must recognise the extent to which the national lockdown has obliterated previous economic and fiscal benchmarks. The devastating economic impact of Covid-19 and the possible cushioning effect of various economic support measures introduced so far still have to play themselves out.
A revised budget has been prepared in light of the additional spending commitments, the loss of tax revenues and the consequent escalating debt burden arising from the health crisis. The rate of recovery in the short term depends on the strength of any revival in the world economy, on whether the economic support measures are effectively implemented, and on the pace at which the lockdown is phased out so that economic and business activity can resume. The rest we know.
This does not, however, mean a permanent doomsday scenario. What can be said is that this pandemic, like previous ones, will eventually pass. Indeed, a vaccine will one day be found. SA, along with many other economies, will eventually revert to what might in future be called the “new normal”. Yet even if the socio-economic contours in SA shift as a result of Covid-19, the underlying challenges will remain.
SA’s historical imbalances have not disappeared.
We need to bear in mind that we cannot define or propose economic strategies without having a clear vision of a national purpose. This goes beyond economic theories and models; it is about the kind of society we wish to live in. And we must not forget what “the long walk to freedom” entailed or where the aspirations in our widely praised constitution came from, as we try to define a new national purpose for SA.
Often, our purpose as a nation does not come across in technical discussions of economic policy and its implementation. Such discussions frequently fail to take into account the impact of our economic decisions and activities on the institutional framework of the society we live in. The danger in this oversight is that our policy choices may invite changes in our society that we would not specifically have chosen, had we had the benefit of foresight.
The consequences of apartheid provide a powerful lesson in this regard for all South Africans. And now there is widespread concern about the violation of human rights brought about by the lockdown regulations.
We can only be assured that we will achieve our preferred type of social organisation if we know how it is likely to be affected by our chosen economic policies. This alignment also helps create policy coherence, public confidence and social cohesion.
• Parsons is a professor at North-West University Business School. This is an extract from the chapter he wrote in “Recession, Recovery and Reform: SA After Covid-19”, a publication he also edited.
