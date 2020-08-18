Economy

WATCH: Sipho Pityana on reopening the economy

Busa president Sipho Pityana talks to Business Day TV about the government’s decision to move to level 2 lockdown

18 August 2020 - 09:13 Business Day TV
Sipho Pityana. Picture: SIMPHIWE NKWALI
Sipho Pityana. Picture: SIMPHIWE NKWALI

The rate of Covid-19 infections is slowing but so is the economy and while lockdown restrictions are being relaxed, some are arguing that it is a case of too little too late.

Business Day TV spoke to Business Unity SA president Sipho Pityana about the government’s decision to open up the economy.

